BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Former Mandina’s employee Royce Duplessis proposes measure to curb gun violence

By Rob Masson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana state Sen. Royce Duplessis, who began his career as a server at the popular New Orleans restaurant Mandina’s, is proposing a measure to address the state’s high rate of gun violence in the wake of a fatal shooting that claimed the life of employee Hilbert Walker III over the weekend.

“I worked at Mandina’s. It was one of my first job as a teenager,” said Sen. Royce Duplessis (D-New Orleans). “To see what happened at Mandina’s is heartbreaking for so many reasons. It shouldn’t happen anywhere.”

The tragedy has prompted police to release new surveillance footage of a person of interest, as the community mourns the loss of the beloved server.

RELATED STORIES

Customers return to Mandina’s, as slain employee mourned by Sophie B. Wright High School

Man sought for questioning in deadly double shooting at Mandina’s restaurant

VIDEO: Mandina’s customers cower on floor during Friday’s deadly shooting

Restaurant employee, Chicago tourist shot at Mandina’s, NOPD says

As a senator from a city with one of the highest murder rates in the country, Duplessis says he is determined to tackle the root causes of gun violence and is proposing a bill to temporarily remove firearms from individuals who threaten violence against themselves or others. The proposed legislation would require a district attorney to file a petition to initiate the removal process.

However, the bill faced opposition from the National Rifle Association and was tabled after a hearing. Despite this setback, Duplessis remains committed to addressing the issue of gun violence and believes there are other steps Louisiana can take to intervene before it’s too late.

“We oppose this bill. It’s a red flag law which allows the government to seize firearms,” said Kelby Seanor, with the Louisiana chapter of the National Rifle Association.

“Please don’t ever mistake my efforts with an effort to simply go out and seize people’s guns, that’s not true,” countered Duplessis.

With five weeks left in the legislative session, Duplessis hopes to revive his bill and work with other Senate committee members to find solutions to the state’s gun violence problem.

Duplessis tabled the bill to remove guns from those who threaten violence, but he says he will continue to work on it with other Senate committee members.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Autopsy report of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle is released by JP corner
Court documents reveal history of fights between Fontenelle’s mother, accused murderer
A person is dead and another is injured following a shooting that occurred in the 3800 block of...
Employee dead, tourist injured in shooting at popular New Orleans restaurant on opening day of Jazz Fest
dna generic
Skull fragment found in Lake Pontchartrain identified as prehistoric indigenous remains
Sully Simmons was gunned down on the birthday of her sister, who was killed 14 years ago. Hours...
Woman shot dead with toddler in backseat identified by family

Latest News

Crime Tracker
Juveniles accused in Gentilly crime spree, including 13- and 11-year-olds, linked to additional crimes
A large police presence was at the Valero gas station on Industrial Drive in Bossier City on...
At least 2 dead, officer shot in incident at Valero gas station in Bossier; 1 in custody
The NOPD is asking for the public's help identifying and locating a man in connection to the...
Man sought for questioning in deadly double shooting at Mandina’s restaurant
RAW: Man sought for questioning in fatal shooting of Mandina's employee
RAW: Man sought for questioning in fatal shooting of Mandina's employee