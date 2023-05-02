BBB Accredited Business
Jackson Browne includes New Orleans stop on U.S. summer tour

Jackson Browne performs at the sixth annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert for God's Love We...
Jackson Browne performs at the sixth annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert for God's Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - American singer-songwriter Jackson Browne has announced a lengthy U.S. summer tour that includes a stop in New Orleans.

The tour launches on June 3 in Columbus, Ohio and he’ll arrive in New Orleans to perform at the Saengar Theater on July 22 before heading out to Mobile and Birmingham for back-to-back Alabama shows on July 25 and 26.

Tickets went on sale last month.

Browne’s most recent studio release is Downhill From Everywhere, released in 2021.

A songwriter since the 1960s, Browne cemented his place as a solo artist with his signature album “Running on Empty” in 1977.

Jackson Browne, Summer 2023 U.S. Tour

June 3 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

June 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

June 6 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre

June 7 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater

June 9 – Springfield, IL @ UIS Performing Arts Center

June 10 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theatre

June 12 – Springfield, MO @ MSU - Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts

June 13 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater

June 15 – Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater

June 16 – Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre

June 18 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry

June 19 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

July 14 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

July 15 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

July 18 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

July 19 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

July 21 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

July 22 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

July 25 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre

July 26 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre

July 28 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Center for the Perf. Arts | Moran Theater

July 29 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater

Aug. 1 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center for the Perf. Arts

Aug 2 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

For more ticket information, click here.

