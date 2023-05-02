Jackson Browne includes New Orleans stop on U.S. summer tour

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - American singer-songwriter Jackson Browne has announced a lengthy U.S. summer tour that includes a stop in New Orleans.

The tour launches on June 3 in Columbus, Ohio and he’ll arrive in New Orleans to perform at the Saengar Theater on July 22 before heading out to Mobile and Birmingham for back-to-back Alabama shows on July 25 and 26.

Tickets went on sale last month.

Browne’s most recent studio release is Downhill From Everywhere, released in 2021.

A songwriter since the 1960s, Browne cemented his place as a solo artist with his signature album “Running on Empty” in 1977.

Jackson Browne, Summer 2023 U.S. Tour

June 3 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

June 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

June 6 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre

June 7 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater

June 9 – Springfield, IL @ UIS Performing Arts Center

June 10 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theatre

June 12 – Springfield, MO @ MSU - Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts

June 13 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater

June 15 – Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater

June 16 – Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre

June 18 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry

June 19 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

July 14 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

July 15 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

July 18 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

July 19 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

July 21 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

July 22 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

July 25 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre

July 26 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre

July 28 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Center for the Perf. Arts | Moran Theater

July 29 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater

Aug. 1 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center for the Perf. Arts

Aug 2 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

