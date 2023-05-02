Jackson Browne includes New Orleans stop on U.S. summer tour
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - American singer-songwriter Jackson Browne has announced a lengthy U.S. summer tour that includes a stop in New Orleans.
The tour launches on June 3 in Columbus, Ohio and he’ll arrive in New Orleans to perform at the Saengar Theater on July 22 before heading out to Mobile and Birmingham for back-to-back Alabama shows on July 25 and 26.
Tickets went on sale last month.
Browne’s most recent studio release is Downhill From Everywhere, released in 2021.
A songwriter since the 1960s, Browne cemented his place as a solo artist with his signature album “Running on Empty” in 1977.
Jackson Browne, Summer 2023 U.S. Tour
June 3 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
June 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts
June 6 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre
June 7 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater
June 9 – Springfield, IL @ UIS Performing Arts Center
June 10 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theatre
June 12 – Springfield, MO @ MSU - Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts
June 13 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater
June 15 – Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater
June 16 – Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre
June 18 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry
June 19 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
July 14 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre
July 15 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center
July 18 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
July 19 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
July 21 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
July 22 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
July 25 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre
July 26 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre
July 28 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Center for the Perf. Arts | Moran Theater
July 29 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater
Aug. 1 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center for the Perf. Arts
Aug 2 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
