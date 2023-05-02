Jazz Fest ‘Locals Thursday’ presale tickets available online for first time ever

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “Locals Thursday”, the day of discounted Jazz Fest tickets for Louisiana residents is coming up this week on May 4, and for the first time ever, tickets are available for purchase online.

Presale for those tickets begins Tuesday, May 2 at noon.

In the past, the $50 dollar tickets for state residents were only available at the gate’s ticket booth but fest organizers are hoping that making them available for purchase online will shorten the lines the day of the event.

The presale will last through Tuesday and Wednesday (May 3) at 11 p.m. Credit card customers with a Louisiana billing zip code are eligible and presale tickets will be mobile only, non-printable, and non-transferable.

Headliners for Thursday include Santana, Buddy Guy, and Leon Bridges.

