BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

At least 2 dead, officer shot in incident at Valero gas station in Bossier; 1 in custody

A large police presence was at the Valero gas station on Industrial Drive in Bossier City on...
A large police presence was at the Valero gas station on Industrial Drive in Bossier City on May 2, 2023.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas and Daffney Dawson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - At least two people were killed and a police officer was injured in a shooting at a Valero gas station in Bossier City Tuesday morning.

A police officer was shot during the incident at the gas station in Bossier City on Tuesday, May 2, a representative with the Bossier City Police Department confirms.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at around 10:30 a.m. at the Valero gas station on Industrial Drive off I-20 near E Texas Street. Louisiana State Police says that’s when an armed person came out of the gas station and an exchange of gunfire took place between officers and the gunman.

A BCPD officer was shot and taken to an area hospital. He is said to have sustained moderate injuries and is currently in stable condition. The armed person was taken into custody without injuries, LSP reports.

It’s believed this armed person was also wanted in connection with a recent murder and injuring multiple people in a shooting in another state.

A mother confirms to KSLA her son was shot and killed during the incident. Another source says a second person was killed as well.

LSP says they are only investigating the officer-involved shooting, not the reported robbery that initially brought officers to the scene.

BCPD says there are multiple others injured, but have not said how many people or the extent of their injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call investigators with LSP at 318-741-2735. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online here. Those with info can also call the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

Caption

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Autopsy report of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle is released by JP corner
Court documents reveal history of fights between Fontenelle’s mother, accused murderer
A person is dead and another is injured following a shooting that occurred in the 3800 block of...
Employee dead, tourist injured in shooting at popular New Orleans restaurant on opening day of Jazz Fest
dna generic
Skull fragment found in Lake Pontchartrain identified as prehistoric indigenous remains
Sully Simmons was gunned down on the birthday of her sister, who was killed 14 years ago. Hours...
Woman shot dead with toddler in backseat identified by family

Latest News

Mandina's memorial grows
La. Senator, former Mandina’s employee, proposes measures to curb gun violence
Crime Tracker
Juveniles accused in Gentilly crime spree, including 13- and 11-year-olds, linked to additional crimes
Casey Grayson
Sheriff: Escaped inmate found dead in New Orleans
The NOPD is asking for the public's help identifying and locating a man in connection to the...
Man sought for questioning in deadly double shooting at Mandina’s restaurant