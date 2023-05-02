At least 2 dead, officer shot in incident at Valero gas station in Bossier; 1 in custody

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - At least two people were killed and a police officer was injured in a shooting at a Valero gas station in Bossier City Tuesday morning.

A police officer was shot during the incident at the gas station in Bossier City on Tuesday, May 2, a representative with the Bossier City Police Department confirms.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at around 10:30 a.m. at the Valero gas station on Industrial Drive off I-20 near E Texas Street. Louisiana State Police says that’s when an armed person came out of the gas station and an exchange of gunfire took place between officers and the gunman.

A BCPD officer was shot and taken to an area hospital. He is said to have sustained moderate injuries and is currently in stable condition. The armed person was taken into custody without injuries, LSP reports.

It’s believed this armed person was also wanted in connection with a recent murder and injuring multiple people in a shooting in another state.

A mother confirms to KSLA her son was shot and killed during the incident. Another source says a second person was killed as well.

LSP says they are only investigating the officer-involved shooting, not the reported robbery that initially brought officers to the scene.

BCPD says there are multiple others injured, but have not said how many people or the extent of their injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call investigators with LSP at 318-741-2735. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online here. Those with info can also call the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

