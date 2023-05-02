LSU Assoc. AD Brian Polian named AD at John Carroll Univ., his alma mater

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WAFB) - LSU Assoc. Athletic Director and GM of Football Brian Polian has been named the new athletic director at John Carroll University in Ohio, his alma mater.

He graduated from the Division III university in 1997.

Polian joined head coach Brian Kelly from Notre Dame. He was officially named LSU’s special teams coach in Dec. 2021. After just one season, he moved to an off-the-field position with the football program, university officials confirmed in Feb. 2023.

Days later, defensive analyst John Jacek was promoted to special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach.

Polian was with Kelly at Notre Dame for five previous seasons before heading to LSU. When he followed Kelly to Baton Rouge, Polian was considered one of the top special teams coordinators in college football.

