BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LSU Assoc. AD Brian Polian named AD at John Carroll Univ., his alma mater

LSU Assoc. Athletics Director/GM of Football Brian Polian
LSU Assoc. Athletics Director/GM of Football Brian Polian(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WAFB) - LSU Assoc. Athletic Director and GM of Football Brian Polian has been named the new athletic director at John Carroll University in Ohio, his alma mater.

He graduated from the Division III university in 1997.

Polian joined head coach Brian Kelly from Notre Dame. He was officially named LSU’s special teams coach in Dec. 2021. After just one season, he moved to an off-the-field position with the football program, university officials confirmed in Feb. 2023.

Days later, defensive analyst John Jacek was promoted to special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach.

RELATED STORIES:

Polian was with Kelly at Notre Dame for five previous seasons before heading to LSU. When he followed Kelly to Baton Rouge, Polian was considered one of the top special teams coordinators in college football.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Autopsy report of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle is released by JP corner
Court documents reveal history of fights between Fontenelle’s mother, accused murderer
A person is dead and another is injured following a shooting that occurred in the 3800 block of...
Employee dead, tourist injured in shooting at popular New Orleans restaurant on opening day of Jazz Fest
dna generic
Skull fragment found in Lake Pontchartrain identified as prehistoric indigenous remains
Sully Simmons was gunned down on the birthday of her sister, who was killed 14 years ago. Hours...
Woman shot dead with toddler in backseat identified by family

Latest News

Florida offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence (54) celebrates a near touchdown during an NCAA...
2023 NFL DRAFT: St. Helena standout OL O’Cyrus Torrence selected by Bills in 2nd round (No. 59 overall)
Manning early enrolled at Texas.
Arch Manning finishes up his first spring with the Texas Longhorns
Tulane running back Tyjae Spears (22) runs away from USC defenders during the Green Wave's...
Ponchatoula native Tyjae Spears shines in front of scouts at Tulane Pro Day
Ponchatoula native Tyjae Spears shines in front of scouts at Tulane Pro Day
Ponchatoula native Tyjae Spears shines in front of scouts at Tulane Pro Day
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
SEC announces appearance schedule for 2023 Football Media Days