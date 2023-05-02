BBB Accredited Business
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey set to receive Winged Foot Award from NY Athletic Club

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT
NEW YORK (WAFB) - The accolades continue to roll in for LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey.

She will now receive the Winged Foot Award on Tuesday, May 2, at the New York Athletic Club for winning the 2023 NCAA Championship.

This will be the fourth time she has received the award.

Earlier in the day, she rang the bell at the New York Stock Exchange. She really banged that gavel.

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey was joined by members of her staff and Pres. William Tate IV to ring the bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

CLICK HERE for more.

