Man dead; woman injured following deadly Metairie double shooting

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man is dead and a woman is hospitalized after a shooting in Metairie Monday (May 1) night.

JPSO says deputies responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of Lausat Street around 10:30 p.m

When they arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle and a woman outside of the vehicle with gunshot wounds.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

If you have information that could help investigators, call JPSO.

