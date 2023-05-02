Man sought for questioning in deadly double shooting at Mandina’s restaurant

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a man wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting of a Mandina’s employee.

Police released three small surveillance video snippets of a man wearing all black, whom detectives believe may have information vital to their investigation.

Hilbert Walker III, an employee at the iconic Mid-City New Orleans establishment, was shot dead in front of the location, on Fri., April 28, hours after the first day of Jazz Fest concluded.

A female tourist from Chicago who was dining inside the restaurant was struck by the gunfire and taken to a hospital. She was listed as being in stable condition.

Video obtained by Fox 8 showed terrified patrons ducking beneath tables, fearing for their lives, shortly after the shots were fired.

“It was a harrowing experience,” said customer Terri Cain, who witnessed the shooting. “We were inside. We heard the gunfire and we hit the ground.”

Walker is remembered as a standout student at Sophie B. Wright who served as both a drum major and quarterback in his senior year of 2018.

“I knew Hilbert well as a student,” Wright principal Dr. Sharon Clark said. “He would brighten my day with tons of jokes. He was very academic, and had two parents who are here at the drop of a dime for anything.”

School administrators said Walker’s father and brother also work at Mandina’s.

Police say the man in the videos is not wanted on criminal charges at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Section at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.

