Milazzo finds his swing; Skenes continues to dominate batters

LSU catcher Alex Milazzo (7)
LSU catcher Alex Milazzo (7)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Jay Johnson had lots to say about the improvement of Zachary native Alex Milazzo following the weekend series against Alabama.

LSU head coach Jay Johnson, pitcher Riley Cooper, and catcher Alex Milazzo talk after the Tigers swept the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Milazzo has a .362 batting average this year, after just a .227 mark last season, and a .135 mark the year before.

Some other numbers Milazzo has contributed to are the Tigers’ overall record of 35-8, with a 15-5 SEC mark and an RPI good for No. 3 in the country.

LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Air Force transfer Paul Skenes continues to motor along as the Tigers’ Friday night starter on the mound.

His record stands at 8-1 overall and he has an ERA of 1.93, with batters hitting just .159 against him. He has racked up 124 strikeouts in just over 65 innings of work.

LSU gets back on the diamond on Tuesday, May 2, in Hammond, America for a 6:30 p.m. start against the Southeastern Lions.

