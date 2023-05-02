BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Nicondra: Lots of sun and comfortable temperatures today

Moisture increases through the week
Sunny and warm through the afternoon.
Sunny and warm through the afternoon.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gorgeous conditions as we head into the afternoon. A bit of a northwest flow is keeping the dry conditions in place and the slightly less humid air feels a bit more comfortable even with highs in the 80s. Expect a nice stretch of weather to continue for a couple of more days with high pressure in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere. A warm front pushes in later in the week increasing moisture with winds turning south. A bit higher humidity will be around as we move into Thursday. Rain chances will move in with the increased moisture. We’re not expecting a washout, but we will have to pay attention as we get closer to another big Jazz Fest weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Autopsy report of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle is released by JP corner
Court documents reveal history of fights between Fontenelle’s mother, accused murderer
A person is dead and another is injured following a shooting that occurred in the 3800 block of...
Employee dead, tourist injured in shooting at popular New Orleans restaurant on opening day of Jazz Fest
dna generic
Skull fragment found in Lake Pontchartrain identified as prehistoric indigenous remains
Sully Simmons was gunned down on the birthday of her sister, who was killed 14 years ago. Hours...
Woman shot dead with toddler in backseat identified by family

Latest News

Afternoon weather update for Tuesday, May 2
Afternoon weather update for Tuesday, May 2
Temperatures this week
Warm start to May with above-normal temperatures all week
Morning weather update for Tuesday, May 2 at 5 a.m.
Morning weather update for Tuesday, May 2 at 5 a.m.
Evening weather update for Monday, May 1
Evening weather update for Monday, May 1