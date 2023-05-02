Nicondra: Lots of sun and comfortable temperatures today

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gorgeous conditions as we head into the afternoon. A bit of a northwest flow is keeping the dry conditions in place and the slightly less humid air feels a bit more comfortable even with highs in the 80s. Expect a nice stretch of weather to continue for a couple of more days with high pressure in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere. A warm front pushes in later in the week increasing moisture with winds turning south. A bit higher humidity will be around as we move into Thursday. Rain chances will move in with the increased moisture. We’re not expecting a washout, but we will have to pay attention as we get closer to another big Jazz Fest weekend.

