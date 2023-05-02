BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Police investigating multiple shots fired in Kenner neighborhood

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday (May 1) evening in the 1600 block of Newport Place.

Police say multiple shots were fired, striking three apartment buildings and three vehicles. There were no injuries, police say.

The incident occurred around 4:15 p.m.

Police say the matter is subject to an active investigation and that anyone with information is urged to call Kenner Police at 504-712-2222 or Crimestoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Autopsy report of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle is released by JP corner
Court documents reveal history of fights between Fontenelle’s mother, accused murderer
A person is dead and another is injured following a shooting that occurred in the 3800 block of...
Employee dead, tourist injured in shooting at popular New Orleans restaurant on opening day of Jazz Fest
dna generic
Skull fragment found in Lake Pontchartrain identified as prehistoric indigenous remains
Sully Simmons was gunned down on the birthday of her sister, who was killed 14 years ago. Hours...
Woman shot dead with toddler in backseat identified by family

Latest News

Fatal Shooting Graphic
Man dead; woman injured following deadly Metairie double shooting
Man dead; woman injured following deadly Metairie double shooting
Man dead; woman injured following deadly Metairie double shooting
Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers and others strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture...
‘Pencils down:’ Hollywood writers call first strike in 15 years
A prayer vigil was held Monday (May 1) for 16-year-old Haeleigh Stamper and 18-year-old...
Haeleigh Stamper, second teen killed in Bay St. Louis mass shooting, mourned at candlelight vigil