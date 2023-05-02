Police investigating multiple shots fired in Kenner neighborhood

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday (May 1) evening in the 1600 block of Newport Place.

Police say multiple shots were fired, striking three apartment buildings and three vehicles. There were no injuries, police say.

The incident occurred around 4:15 p.m.

Police say the matter is subject to an active investigation and that anyone with information is urged to call Kenner Police at 504-712-2222 or Crimestoppers.

