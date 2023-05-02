Siblings who drowned at Livingston Parish trailer park mourned by relatives, neighbors

INDEPENDENCE, La. (WVUE) - A makeshift memorial sits along a pond on Deer Lakes Trail in Livingston Parish, where two young brothers died Saturday (April 29) in what the sheriff’s office said was an apparent accidental drowning.

Brian Thomas, the great-uncle of the 9-year-old and 6-year-old siblings, visited the shrine of balloons and stuffed animals Monday.

“All I know is that I got a call and that they saw them drowning in the water,” Thomas said. “Someone told me about (the shrine) and I just came out here and I saw it.”

Marshall Bellazen lives in the trailer community with his family.

“Yes, we are very close,” he said. “We’re a population of majority are kids, so our kids play with one another every day.”

Bellazen organized a Sunday night vigil in memory of the boys.

“The candlelight vigil was more for the mother,” Bellazen said, “to let her know that she has this community that supports her, that knows the type of mother she was, that knows her personally, that knows that she would have given her own life for her kids.”

Bellazen said he was coaching a youth football team when he heard about the tragedy.

“I left the field and rushed home to find out,” he said. “That was somebody that was close ... those two boys are here almost every day. We’ll pick them up, drop them off at school.”

David Ketchand, an associate pastor at Old Zion Hill Church across the street from the trailer park, said, “By the time I got here, one of the boys had been pulled from the pond and they were working on him. And they were still searching for the other ... until they found the second boy.”

The sheriff’s office said the boys were seen walking near the pond, but it is unclear how they ended up in the water. The agency said Monday it was not releasing the boys’ names as the investigation remains open.

Ketchand and some others said they think the water should be fenced off, given its proximity to the trailer homes.

“I think it should be fenced off,” Ketchand said. “I mean, you’ve got trailer houses whose corners of the trailers are within five feet of the water.”

Bellazen said, “Being fenced off is something that we all said that it should be. But, when we moved in, we kind of took that risk. So, I guess that will be up to the landlords and stuff if they want to fence it off. But, as a father, you know, ... if I’m not out, my kids are really not allowed to come outside without me being out or their mother being out, due to the water.”

The trailer park’s owner, Daniel Brown, spoke to Fox 8 by telephone and said, “This was just a terrible, terrible tragedy. We feel for the mother and her family and are working with her to provide any assistance she may need. We’re willing to consider any alterations to the park that would be necessary.”

