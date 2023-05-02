Still ‘Dere: New Orleans’ legacy family businesses span generations and defy the odds

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Legacy family businesses have helped define the culture of New Orleans for more than 100 years.

In an increasingly corporate world, many have fallen by the wayside. But others survive -- in large part due to powerful, personal connections -- in a city where that can often make a difference.

They came by the thousands to this year’s French Quarter Festival to experience the unique beauty, cuisine and culture of New Orleans.

Festival attendees filled Jackson Square, with many drawn to the smells of food like crawfish sausage, which can’t be found just anywhere.

It’s not just smell and taste that sells, it’s people like the Vaucressons, who have operated their Louisiana legacy family business for 124 years.

“I’m the fourth generation,” said Kice Vaucresson. “It means a lot when you know your legacy. My father has always emphasized that to us.”

The Vaucresson family holds firm to its Creole roots. One family in a network of family businesses that accounts for nearly 64 percent of the US economy, according to the nonprofit Conway Center for Family Business.

“It’s got its good side and its bad side,” said Kice’s mother Julie. “I always say my marriage vows were to love, honor and work the festivals.”

Sam Meyer, 98, has worked the sales floor of Meyer the Hatter in downtown New Orleans for more than 70 years. (rob masson)

Another family legacy business has remained strong for a century at Canal Street and St. Charles Avenue.

‘My father told me, ‘As long as men aren’t naked, you’ve got a chance. You just gotta figure it out,’” said David Rubenstein.

Next year, the Rubensteins apparel and shoe store celebrates its 100th year in business.

Rubensteins started in a small cubicle in 1924. It now encompasses six buildings downtown. Third-generation operator Kenny Rubenstein is carrying on the tradition, after dabbling outside the family firm when he graduated college.

“You have to have that outside perspective, even if it’s not in the same industry,” Kenny Rubenstein said. “There’s a lot of great new ideas coming from different industries.”

Over the years, Rubensteins branched out to sell jeans and women’s clothing. But menswear is its mainstay, in a part of town that used to be a hub for men’s fashion.

“Between Sam Meyer and Adler’s, we’re the younger kids,” David Rubenstein said.

At 98, Sam Meyer is the granddaddy of them all. He is the third of five generations operating Meyer the Hatter.

“My grandfather opened the shop at the Rubensteins building, and it was called Meyer’s Hat Box,” Sam said.

He’s worked the floor at Meyer the Hatter for more than 70 years, catering to celebrities and regular clients with a gift for gab and a doctorate in the hat business.

At one time, there were more than a dozen family legacy businesses along Canal Street, places with names like Gus Mayer, Kreeger’s and Godchaux’s. Now, only a few remain and the future looks challenging.

“Nothing is forever,” David Rubenstein said. “I’m sorry to say only New Orleans will be forever.”

The Conway Center says only about 30 percent of family-owned businesses make the transition into the second generation. But some Louisiana legacy family firms are defying the odds.

“I honestly feel like I was born to do this, it’s in my blood,” Kice Vaucresson said. “And I wouldn’t rather be doing anything else.”

Conway’s research shows only 12 percent of family-owned businesses will make it into a third generation. And a mere 3 percent make it to a fourth-generation level. Meyer the Hatter and Vaucresson’s are in rare company, four generations in.

So what’s the key? Why do some make it and others don’t?

“It was like going to college,” David Rubenstein said. “We worked here when we were 8 or 10 years old. Every day, you learn something.”

The Conway Center says family businesses are less likely to lay off employees, regardless of financial performance. And many legacy businesses say the fact that many employees stick around 30 or 40 years is essential for winning repeat business.

Each generation brings something new to the table. And although some legacy family businesses fail, others promise to buck the statistics and stay the course

The Conway Center says family-owned businesses account for 78 percent of new job creation in the U.S. And 35 percent of Fortune 500 companies are family-controlled.

