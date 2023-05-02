Tidbits on Derby favorite Forte

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We know Forte, trained by Todd Pletcher, is the favorite heading into the 149th Running of the Kentucky Derby. But we’ve learned a few other tidbits about this contender.

We found Forte just chilling Tuesday morning at Pletcher’s barn on the backside of Churchill Downs. He’s in stall 24. A number with much significance to Forte’s co-owner, Mike Repole, a self-made billionaire who sold BodyArmor and Glaceau to Coca-Cola.

“He was best friends with Kobe Bryant. Kobe, when he played was number 24. He was also a business partner with BodyArmor,” said Danielle Bricker, the assistant racing manager for Repole Stable. “Kobe and Mike had the same mindset. Work hard, play hard, put in more hours than other people if you want to be successful. Get better every single day. Strive for greatness tomorrow. If I was good today, tomorrow I’m going to try to be a little better. So, the fact he’s in 24 is like Kobe’s looking out for us.”

So far Repole is 0 for 7 in Derby wins.

Before Bricker joined Repole’s team, she worked with Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher. She says Forte looks good on the Churchill Downs track and his personality has changed as he’s been winning.

“He’s got a little sass to him,” Bricker said. Forte always been a little silly, Bricker said. When Forte was born, he had floppy ears. “He has a pretty goofy personality. So, the fact he was born with floppy ears. Right now, when he goes to the races he bows his neck, and prances around, and if puddles, he’s like a little kid jumping in the puddles,” Bricker said.

On Derby Day, Forte will break from the 15 hole with jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr.

“We’re very happy with it (the post position),” Bricker said. “He’s not too far out on the outside. During the Florida Derby he broke from the 11 post. That was on the outside. So, we know he’s ok and comfortable. He’ll be able to get himself a good stalking position.”

In just a few days we’ll find out.

Repole Stable also has Gambling Girl in the Oaks race. Forte is owned in partnership with Repole and St. Elias Stable.

