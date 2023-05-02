BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

US Marshals Service still recovering from ransomware attack

The U.S. Marshals Service said ransomware affected one of its systems earlier this year.
The U.S. Marshals Service said ransomware affected one of its systems earlier this year.(Gray Media)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Marshals Service is working on updating a computer system hit by a ransomware attack earlier this year.

An agency spokesperson shared Monday that it will soon bring a new version of the system online with better security after, back in February, hackers hit a computer network used by the secretive marshals service unit known as the Technical Operations Group.

The group uses high-tech surveillance methods to track fugitives.

The agency said at the time that the affected computer system held “law enforcement sensitive information.”

The data included personal information of subjects of U.S. Marshals Service investigations and employees.

The U.S. Marshals Service said most critical tools related to the network “were restored within 30 days of the breach discovery.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Autopsy report of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle is released by JP corner
Court documents reveal history of fights between Fontenelle’s mother, accused murderer
A person is dead and another is injured following a shooting that occurred in the 3800 block of...
Employee dead, tourist injured in shooting at popular New Orleans restaurant on opening day of Jazz Fest
dna generic
Skull fragment found in Lake Pontchartrain identified as prehistoric indigenous remains
Sully Simmons was gunned down on the birthday of her sister, who was killed 14 years ago. Hours...
Woman shot dead with toddler in backseat identified by family

Latest News

A father and son were rescued after being swept away from shore.
WATCH: Father and son rescued after being swept from shore
File Graphic
Police investigating multiple shots fired in Kenner neighborhood
A white Kia is seen slamming into a parked school bus.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Vehicle crashes into school bus, hurting several people
A father and son were rescued after being swept away from shore.
Father and son rescued after being swept from shore