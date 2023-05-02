BBB Accredited Business
Warm start to May with above-normal temperatures all week

The weekend brings more rain chances
Temperatures this week
Temperatures this week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Warm weather kicks off the first week of May.

We will be above normal through the entire week with a warming trend starting in the mid 80s Tuesday. A few clouds will be around but mostly sunny skies and calm winds. Humidity will pick up a bit through the week.

A large ridge of high pressure building over the Southern Plains will keep us mainly dry through the week. A chance for rain will come around Friday as a few shortwave lows try to make their way across the region.

Storms will be possible through the weekend with dew points increasing. Temperatures near 90 on Saturday.

