BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

2 horses die at Churchill Downs days ahead of Kentucky Derby

Two horses died during Tuesday's racing action at Churchill Downs.
Two horses died during Tuesday's racing action at Churchill Downs.(jackiembarr / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Dustin Vogt and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Two horses died at Churchill Downs on Tuesday as the track kicked off one of its biggest race weeks of the year.

WAVE reports Take Charge Briana, a 3-year-old filly trained by D. Wayne Lukas and owned by Willis Horton Racing, fell during the fifth race.

Unfortunately, the filly suffered a significant injury and had to be euthanized on the track, officials said.

Jockey Luis Saez also went down with the horse but was reported to be OK and returned to ride the next race.

In the eighth race, a 5-year-old gelding named Chasing Artie, trained by Saffie A. Joseph Jr. and owned by Ramsey Stables, collapsed and died following the race.

Marty McGee with the Daily Racing Form confirmed the 5-year-old’s death online via the horse’s owner Ken Ramsey.

Tuesday’s deaths come just days before the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. The $3 million premier race highlights some of the top 3-year-old horses in the country and is considered the greatest two minutes in sports.

Last week, derby contender Wild On Ice had to be euthanized following a morning workout over the track.

Churchill Downs did not immediately respond for comment.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Autopsy report of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle is released by JP corner
Court documents reveal history of fights between Fontenelle’s mother, accused murderer
A person is dead and another is injured following a shooting that occurred in the 3800 block of...
Employee dead, tourist injured in shooting at popular New Orleans restaurant on opening day of Jazz Fest
dna generic
Skull fragment found in Lake Pontchartrain identified as prehistoric indigenous remains
Sully Simmons was gunned down on the birthday of her sister, who was killed 14 years ago. Hours...
Woman shot dead with toddler in backseat identified by family

Latest News

Sheriff: Escaped inmate found dead in New Orleans
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
Lawmakers press FEMA for more transparency on risk rating calculations
Lawmakers press FEMA for more transparency on risk rating calculations
FILE - Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers and others strike against the Alliance of Motion...
Hollywood writers begin strike; late-night shows go dark
Police had been searching for Mexican national Francisco Oropesa since Friday night’s shooting...
Suspected gunman caught after 5 dead in Texas mass shooting