2 horses die at Churchill Downs days ahead of Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Two horses died at Churchill Downs on Tuesday as the track kicked off one of its biggest race weeks of the year.

WAVE reports Take Charge Briana, a 3-year-old filly trained by D. Wayne Lukas and owned by Willis Horton Racing, fell during the fifth race.

Unfortunately, the filly suffered a significant injury and had to be euthanized on the track, officials said.

Jockey Luis Saez also went down with the horse but was reported to be OK and returned to ride the next race.

In the eighth race, a 5-year-old gelding named Chasing Artie, trained by Saffie A. Joseph Jr. and owned by Ramsey Stables, collapsed and died following the race.

Marty McGee with the Daily Racing Form confirmed the 5-year-old’s death online via the horse’s owner Ken Ramsey.

Tuesday’s deaths come just days before the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. The $3 million premier race highlights some of the top 3-year-old horses in the country and is considered the greatest two minutes in sports.

Last week, derby contender Wild On Ice had to be euthanized following a morning workout over the track.

Churchill Downs did not immediately respond for comment.

