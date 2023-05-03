Bruce: Dry skies for Thursday Jazz Fest; Spotty showers Friday through Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Today is the final day of lower humidity. A general northerly flow will keep drier air in place at the surface through today move out by Thursday. Thursday looks nice as well starting out in the 50s and 60s and rising into the 80s, but still lower humidity around making for a great locals day at Jazz Fest.

Dry skies for Thursday locals day at jazz Fest. We are looking at dry skies and warm temps. Friday thru Sunday we will see rain chances move in at 20-30%. Not a washout with many dry hours. Do plan for some spotty showers and an isolated downpour. Highs rise into the 85-90 range. pic.twitter.com/AFL0OoRc6H — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) May 3, 2023

Later in the day moisture levels will increase making it feel a bit more humid across the region. A spotty storms move in by the start of the weekend, but no day is expected to be a wash out.

