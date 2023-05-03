Food production facility to create up to 150 jobs with $2.5 million expansion in St. Tammany Parish

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - BEC Co-Packers, a food production company specializing in beverage and liquid packaging, is set to expand its operations in St. Tammany Parish with a $2.5 million investment that could create up to 150 new jobs.

The expansion includes the purchase of a building on Highway 11 in Slidell that has been vacant for 15 years. Once the building is renovated, part of it will be used for production, and the other part will serve as a warehouse. The CEO of St. Tammany Corporation called the expansion a win for the parish.

The rehab process of the building is expected to start within the next 90 days, and the company’s fourth production line is planned to open this summer. BEC Co-Packers is also considering adding a fifth production line in 2024.

