BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Food production facility to create up to 150 jobs with $2.5 million expansion in St. Tammany Parish

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - BEC Co-Packers, a food production company specializing in beverage and liquid packaging, is set to expand its operations in St. Tammany Parish with a $2.5 million investment that could create up to 150 new jobs.

The expansion includes the purchase of a building on Highway 11 in Slidell that has been vacant for 15 years. Once the building is renovated, part of it will be used for production, and the other part will serve as a warehouse. The CEO of St. Tammany Corporation called the expansion a win for the parish.

The rehab process of the building is expected to start within the next 90 days, and the company’s fourth production line is planned to open this summer. BEC Co-Packers is also considering adding a fifth production line in 2024.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Autopsy report of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle is released by JP corner
Court documents reveal history of fights between Fontenelle’s mother, accused murderer
A person is dead and another is injured following a shooting that occurred in the 3800 block of...
Employee dead, tourist injured in shooting at popular New Orleans restaurant on opening day of Jazz Fest
dna generic
Skull fragment found in Lake Pontchartrain identified as prehistoric indigenous remains
Sully Simmons was gunned down on the birthday of her sister, who was killed 14 years ago. Hours...
Woman shot dead with toddler in backseat identified by family

Latest News

Sam Meyer, 98, has worked the sales floor of Meyer the Hatter in downtown New Orleans for more...
Still ‘Dere: New Orleans’ legacy family businesses span generations and defy the odds
New Orleans' legacy family businesses span multiple generations
New Orleans' legacy family businesses span multiple generations
Inland Seafood, the largest seafood distributor in the Southeast, relocated its headquarters to...
Largest seafood distributor in the Southeast comes to Jefferson Parish
Inland Seafood opens 14,000-square foot distribution center in Jefferson Parish
Inland Seafood opens 14,000-square foot distribution center in Jefferson Parish