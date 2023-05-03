Franklinton officer terminated, accused in DUI crash that critically wounded 23-year-old

FRANKLINTON, La. (WVUE) - A Franklinton police officer has been terminated after police say he drunkenly crashed into another vehicle while off-duty, critically injuring another driver.

Former officer Leonard Holloway was booked on April 22 on four counts, including first-degree vehicular negligent injury, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, not wearing a seatbelt, and driving left of the center lane.

Louisiana State Police say Holloway’s truck crossed the center line near the intersection of Hwy. 1077 and Hwy. 1078 in St. Tammany Parish, striking another vehicle.

The 23-year-old driver of the second vehicle was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was placed on life support.

Holloway and his passenger both sustained injuries.

The three-year veteran posted a $120,000 bond and was subsequently released from custody.

An arraignment is scheduled for June 7.

