Low humidity and sunshine continue for now

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - You know the fronts are numbered at this time of year so we need to enjoy this less humid air that has parked itself over us the last few days and good news, it looks to stick around another day or two.

Some clouds will interrupt today’s forecast especially early on but overall the Wednesday outlook is another beauty. It’s going to get very warm again during the peak heating hours of the afternoon as highs trend into the middle 80s. In the sun, you will feel the warmth as that May sun angle is much stronger than most other times of the year.

Quickly a change in the weather will come on Friday as we head into the second weekend of Jazz Fest. Once we bring back to the moisture from the Gulf, some rain chances move into the forecast. Right now I have a 30% rain chance Friday followed by a 40% Saturday. We will watch those two days closely as we work our way to the end of the week.

Get ready you hot weather lovers, a summer feel may not be too far away. Upper 80s to near 90 look possible Sunday and Monday!

