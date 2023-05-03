BBB Accredited Business
Man accused of shooting into Memphis TV station to undergo mental evaluation

The man charged with shooting into a Memphis TV station will receive a mental evaluation. (WMC)
By Myracle Evans and Gray News staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The man charged with shooting into a Memphis TV station Tuesday morning will receive a mental evaluation.

Police said 26-year-old Jarrad Nathan wanted to speak with the news team at Fox affiliate WHBQ but ended up firing a shot into the glass at the station with an AR-style rifle.

Nathan surrendered to police after an hour-long barricade inside a hamburger restaurant near WHBQ, police said. He’s charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Jarrad Nathan, 26
Jarrad Nathan, 26(Memphis Police Department)

Police said he was taken into custody around 1 p.m. after crisis negotiators persuaded him to turn himself in.

Nathan is also charged with aggravated assault from an incident in March, with his aunt being the alleged victim. He remains in the Shelby County Jail on a $25,000 bond for that incident and $250,000 bond for the incident at WHBQ.

Nathan will reappear in Shelby County court on May 17.

