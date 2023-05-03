BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

New Orleans’ Wendell Pierce weeps ‘tears of joy’ after best actor Tony awards nomination

New Orleans-born actor Wendell Pierce, shown here at Monday's Met Gala in New York, was...
New Orleans-born actor Wendell Pierce, shown here at Monday's Met Gala in New York, was nominated Tuesday (May 2) for best actor in Broadway's Tony awards. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Ken Daley
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans-born actor Wendell Pierce said he wept Tuesday (May 2) after earning his first best actor nomination in Broadway’s Tony awards, for his blistering performance as Willy Loman in the popular revival of “Death of a Salesman.”

Pierce, 59, said his emotions were “the culmination of years of work that can have an impact on people.

“Getting that recognition from your colleagues, I did not know how profoundly moving it would be. And I burst into tears. But they were tears of joy.”

Pierce will face off against both stars of Suzan-Lori Parks’ “Topdog/Underdog” — Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Corey Hawkins — as well as former “Will & Grace” star Sean Hayes (“Good Night, Oscar”) and Stephen McKinley Henderson (“Between Riverside and Crazy”).

Pierce previously won a Tony for producing “Clybourne Park,” but this marked his first nomination as an actor on Broadway. Pierce is best known for his television roles on HBO’s acclaimed crime drama “The Wire,” its post-Katrina New Orleans series “Treme” and Amazon Studios’ “Jack Ryan.”

A complete list of Tony nominations can be found here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Autopsy report of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle is released by JP corner
Court documents reveal history of fights between Fontenelle’s mother, accused murderer
A person is dead and another is injured following a shooting that occurred in the 3800 block of...
Employee dead, tourist injured in shooting at popular New Orleans restaurant on opening day of Jazz Fest
dna generic
Skull fragment found in Lake Pontchartrain identified as prehistoric indigenous remains
Sully Simmons was gunned down on the birthday of her sister, who was killed 14 years ago. Hours...
Woman shot dead with toddler in backseat identified by family

Latest News

Lawmakers press FEMA for more transparency on risk rating calculations
Lawmakers press FEMA for more transparency on risk rating calculations
Flood risk is part of life for many Louisiana communities, but rising insurance costs are...
Lawmakers press FEMA for flood risk formula as some premiums soar
The City of New Orleans said Tuesday (May 2) that South Rampart Street between Julia Street and...
City closes part of South Rampart Street over falling debris risk near Plaza Tower
Mandina's memorial grows
Former Mandina’s employee Royce Duplessis proposes measure to curb gun violence