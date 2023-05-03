Nicondra: Another beautiful day with lots of sun

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More spectacular weather for Wednesday even with a few more clouds. A general northerly flow will keep drier air in place at the surface through today and Thursday. High temperatures in the low to middle 80s feel comfortable with the lower humidity. Thursday looks nice as well starting out in the 50s and 60s and rising into the 80s, but still lower humidity around making for a great locals day at Jazz Fest. Later in the day moisture levels will increase making it feel a bit more humid across the region. A spotty storms move in by the start of the weekend, but no day is expected to be a wash out.

