No. 1 LSU extends win streak; run-rules SELU by holding Lions to 2 hits

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU extended its winning streak to four games after run-ruling Southeastern on Tuesday, May 2, at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field.

The Tigers (36-8, 15-5 SEC) defeated the Lions (19-22, 4-11 SLC), 10-0. LSU collected 12 hits, including four extra-base hits.

Gavin Guidry (3-0) picked up the win for LSU after going 2.1 innings, allowing no hits while striking out four.

Gavin Dugas and Tommy White each picked up two-run homers in the win. Dugas was 3-for-4 at the plate with a stolen base. White finished the game going 2-for-5 at the plate and two RBI.

Dylan Crews was 2-for-5, including a double and an RBI.

LSU will travel to the state of Alabama to take on Auburn on Friday, May 5, with the first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.

