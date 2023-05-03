BBB Accredited Business
SPLC doubles down on its request for a federal investigation into Jefferson Parish school closures

By David Jones
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A legal advocacy group has renewed its calls for a federal investigation into the Jefferson Parish School Board’s decision to close seven campuses, as the district prepares to vote Wednesday night (May 3) on new attendance maps that could impact thousands of students.

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) on Monday submitted its second complaint about the district’s consolidation plan, this time alleging that students with disabilities are being discriminated against through the closures.

In April, SPLC submitted a complaint to the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights, alleging discrimination against students of color. The group claimed the schools Jefferson Parish is preparing to close have majority Black and Latino populations.

“In terms of a lawsuit, that is something we’re also looking into,” SPLC attorney Lauren Winkler said. “The issues have been pretty non-transparent by the school board.”

Winkler said her group has fielded complaints from community members about the closures, which she called a hurried decision. The plan was presented to the public in late March and approved in an April 5 vote.

“What we really want the school board and the school district to do is listen to the families and the students who are impacted, who have gone to the school board meetings and asked them to wait on this plan,” Winkler said. “It impacts a lot of students in the district. It’s no small reorganization or restructure plan that the district has come up with.”

The Jefferson Parish School Board is expected to vote Wednesday night on a new set of attendance maps incorporating the closure of the campuses. The vote was delayed at last week’s special meeting, as several community members turned out to express frustration with the maps and the approved closures, dubbed the 2023 Infrastructure and Efficiency Plan.

“I understand some of the frustrations in some of the considerations,” Jefferson Parish School Board vice president Derrick Shepherd said. “That’s why we’re going to be talking -- in certain circumstances -- waivers. In certain circumstances, we’re allowing for transfers or we’ve reopened applications for some of our specialty schools as well, our STEM schools, our arts schools, as well as our magnet schools.”

Shepherd was one of only two board members to oppose the consolidation plan. He said emotions in the community have run high in recent weeks.

“If we’re going to make some changes to the plan that was adopted, whatever was done by the board can be undone by the board,” Shepherd said. “But we have to focus those emotions on logical arguments that will win the day, one way or the other.

“If you plan on going to court and filing something, then go to court and file something. If you want to use the process that we have in place, then come with a reasonable argument that I can take to some of my colleagues on the board and persuade them to re-look at this thing or open it back up.”

For now, the plan is moving forward as adopted, Shepherd said. He said he can understand tough decisions needing to be made.

Winkler said the SPLC is hoping Jefferson Parish Schools will belay the consolidation plan and allow for further analysis and community input.

“The district or the school board is allowing members of the community to voice their opinion,” Winkler said. “But it’s clear to me and the community members we’ve spoken to that those opinions and insights are not being taken into consideration.”

Wednesday’s meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Jefferson Parish Schools Administration Building in Harvey.

