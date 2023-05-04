Bicyclist struck and killed on I-610 West at Franklin Avenue, police say
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A bicyclist was struck and killed on I-610 West at Franklin Avenue, according to NOPD.
Westbound lanes of I-610 are currently closed at the I-610/I-10 split for investigation. Drivers are urged to see alternate routes during this closure.
No additional information is currently available.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.