Bicyclist struck and killed on I-610 West at Franklin Avenue, police say

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A bicyclist was struck and killed on I-610 West at Franklin Avenue, according to NOPD.

Westbound lanes of I-610 are currently closed at the I-610/I-10 split for investigation. Drivers are urged to see alternate routes during this closure.

No additional information is currently available.

