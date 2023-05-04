Bicyclist struck and killed on I-610 West at Franklin Avenue, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A bicyclist was struck and killed on I-610 West at Franklin Avenue, according to NOPD.

Westbound lanes of I-610 are currently closed at the I-610/I-10 split for investigation. Drivers are urged to see alternate routes during this closure.

No additional information is currently available.

