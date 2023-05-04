BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Final weekend of Jazz Fest is here as rain chances return; it will not be a washout

By Bruce Katz
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The final weekend of Jazz Fest is here as rain chances return Friday through Sunday. It will not be a washout with many dry times in-between showers. The best rain chance will be on Saturday at 40-50% Friday and Sunday 30% coverage as highs will get hotter rising into the upper 80s.

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality declared an Ozone alert day for the most populated areas as high pressure, light winds and warm temperatures will keep ozone trapped close to the ground and may make outdoor activities a bit less comfortable for groups prone to respiratory issues.

