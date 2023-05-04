FFF: Post-NFL Draft, Saints still the betting favorites in the NFC South

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: Sportsbooks still keen on the Black and Gold after the NFL Draft, playing for Wrexham has it’s perks, and thoughts on chicken heavyweight, Raising Cane’s.

FOOTBALL

Carolina added quarterback Bryce Young and wide receiver Jonathan Mingo in the draft. In free agency, the Panthers signed wide receivers Adam Thielen and DJ Chark, running back Miles Sanders, tight end Hayden Hurst, and former Saint safety Vonn Bell.

That’s a lot of flashy names with big-play ability, but it’s not enough to catch up with the Saints according to sports bettors.

The Black and Gold are +120 to win the NFC South according to Caesars Sportsbook. The Falcons (+300), Panthers (+330), and Bucs (+460) sit behind New Orleans.

Atlanta drafted running back Bijan Robinson No. 8 overall in the NFL Draft. He should see a lot of action this fall, but many see quarterback Desmond Ridder as a liability for the Falcons.

Quarterback is the name of the game in the NFL. The Saints have Derek Carr, Panthers have a rookie in Young, Ridder is a second-year QB, and Baker Mayfield should see limited success in Tampa Bay.

Weighing all that, I can see why the Saints are the favorite in the NFC South.

FÚTBOL

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought Wrexham Football Club for $2.5 million back in 2021. At the time, the Wales club was in non-league English soccer piled in debt.

Two years later, Wrexham are moving up to League 2 in England, with dreams of the English Premier League racing through their mind.

The down on their luck town has been given new life, and the players are now the new rock stars of football.

When you’re a performing star, there’s one place to celebrate after a big victory, Las Vegas.

Reynolds and McElhenney promised the players a trip to Sin City if they got promoted. Well, the actors are paying off their bet.

The entire squad is in Las Vegas for a four day adventure. The players were told to not bring their credit cards, it’s all on the bosses.

The life of a soccer player at Wrexham, it really doesn’t get any better than this.

FOOD

Raising Cane’s opened in the fall of 1996 at the North Gates of LSU. I was a sophomore at the school when it opened.

I was hooked on Cane’s from the start. So much so, I gained 10 pounds that fall semester eating those chicken fingers late at night.

Over the years the Cane’s expansion has taken hold across the country. It’s a simple menu, and it works.

Plus, the customer service is fantastic. Food comes quick, and the workers are paid well for it. In the coming months, Cane’s workers will make $19.50 an hour.

If you give me quality food, quickly, I’m in every time.

