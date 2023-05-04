BBB Accredited Business
Humidity and some storms set to return soon

Today will be the last less humid and sunny day
Jazz Fest Weekend #2
Jazz Fest Weekend #2(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All good things must come to an end and that’s no different in weather as we’re set to turn this nice pattern into a summer-like one heading into the weekend.

Today will be the last dry, lower humidity day as we kickoff the second weekend of Jazz Fest. Highs will be quite warm though with most topping out in the middle 80s so make sure you’re protecting from the sun out at the fairgrounds.

We finally see the flip back to more humidity and some rain chances moving forward to the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend. I’m thinking the combination of daytime heating and increasing humidity will allow for those mostly afternoon storms to pop. Friday and Saturday I carry a 40% rain chance in the forecast. That should decrease just a tad by Sunday but by then, it will be full on summer as highs soar into the upper 80s to near 90.

Next week shows no signs of a front dropping south so more summer-like weather is likely.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

