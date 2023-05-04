BBB Accredited Business
Jefferson Parish School Board votes to approve new school attendance zone maps

SPLC renews call for federal investigation into Jefferson Parish Schools
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish School Board votes to approve new school attendance zone maps based on the new Infrastructure and Efficiency Plan to consolidate several schools for the 2023-24 school year.

The plan and attendance zone changes impact approximately 6,100 students, 13% of the district’s nearly 47,000 students.

“We have listened intently to concerns from our school families and teachers,” said Dr. James Gray, Superintendent of Jefferson Parish Schools. “We have put in place supports and processes to ensure a smooth transition for students and continue to create a safe and positive learning environment for all.”

Below are the school attendance zone shifts based on the new maps. JP Schools will send letters to families with a student impacted, noting the student’s 2023-2024 school according to the approved maps.

  • Grace King High School students will move to Bonnabel High School or Riverdale High School
  • Gretna Middle School students move to Marrero Middle School or Livaudais Middle School
  • Helen Cox High School students will move to John Ehret High School or West Jefferson High School
  • Some John Ehret High School students will move to L.W. Higgins High School
  • Joshua Butler Elementary students will move to Isaac Joseph Elementary or Truman School
  • Some Isaac Joseph Elementary students will move to Judge Lionel Collins Elementary or Truman School
  • Mildred Harris Elementary students will move to Cherbonnier Elementary or Emmett Gilbert Elementary
  • Some Emmett Gilbert students will move to Cherbonnier Elementary
  • Washington Elementary students will move to Bunche Elementary
  • St. Ville Elementary students will move to Woodmere Elementary
  • Some Audubon Elementary students will move to A.C. Alexander Elementary
  • Some AC Alexander Elementary students will move to G.T. Woods Elementary

The approved school attendance maps are available on the district website at jpschools.org/2023Plan.

