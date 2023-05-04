Locally Tuned: Anna Moss’ ‘bedroom pop’ draws inspiration from New Orleans’ arts scene

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anna Moss, a rising star in New Orleans’ music scene, has been captivating audiences across the city with her soulful sound and unique style. From Chickie Wah-Wah to Tipitina’s, Moss and her band, The Nightshades, have been enveloping venues with music that eases into the ears and hooks listeners with its charm.

Forced inside and away from the stage due to the pandemic, Moss turned to songwriting to keep her passion for music alive.

“I started playing the guitar at home during the pandemic,” Moss said. “I had not goal, I was just writing because I needed something to do with my hands because I was losing my mind in the pandemic.”

She linked up with fellow musicians to find a way to make music again. As visitors began returning to New Orleans, they found Moss rehearsing on Royal Street, providing a lifeline for live music in the city even before many doors had reopened.

“It was so fun. There was all these people in town and they had nothing to do,” she recalled. “So they just would gather around and listen to us play. And we made money. It was awesome.”

Moss’ passion for performing began as early as she can remember, growing up in Arkansas.

“I would lock myself in the bathroom and just sing the same song over and over again,” she said. “It felt good and it sounded good with the reverb in the bathroom. That was my first memory of like ‘oh, this is great.’”

She met her partner, Joel Ludford, also her bassist in the band, but they realized the Ozarks couldn’t fully give them what they wanted musically. So they hit the road, playing from the West Coast to South America as Handmade Moments, a project that shares their talents acoustically.

“There’s no electric anything,” she said. “It can all be done with no amplification.”

The music fit but the constant traveling just wouldn’t last.

“We were living in a van for like five years. And at some point, we were just on tour all the time and I was like ‘I just want a kitchen that doesn’t move,” Moss said.

After traveling the globe, Moss knew there was just one city she wanted to call home: New Orleans. Now settled into a new role that puts her quirky personality and enamoring voice at center stage, she’s luring in new fans eager to snuggle up to her style, which she’s dubbed “bedroom pop.”

“It’s heavily reliant on beats and lots of bass but the most important thing about bedroom pop is that you record and write the music in your jammies, at home, in your bedroom,” she chuckled.

In fact, she’s even recorded her music in the bedroom too – a space she hopes her songs can ebb into while listeners stretch out their thoughts.

“It’s... existential,” she said. “The bedroom can mean so many things. People, sometimes when they think of the bedroom, they think of sexy, they think of intimacy, but also just like alone time... thinking about your life. Why am I here? What does it mean to be human? Is there a god? These are all things that you can think about when you’re listening to my music.”

For Moss, there’s no question why she’s in New Orleans. The city has not only helped foster her sound but also developed a following that values what musicians create. Moss is just one example of the countless artists, bands, and creators that make New Orleans’ arts scene so vibrant and special.

“It’s amazing. It’s the best feeling to be a part of the musical community and culture that cares so much about music. And it doesn’t feel competitive. It feels very supportive. I love that. It’s the most incredible feeling just to be a part of that,” Moss said.

You can catch Moss at Jazz Fest on Saturday, May 6, on the Lagniappe Stage at 1:45 p.m. Her music is available on Spotify. She’s expecting to release an album this winter.

