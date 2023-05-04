BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man charged with hate crime after fatal shootings of strangers at library, gas station, police say

When officers arrived at the QuikTrip, Gilford was standing outside the store and admitted that...
When officers arrived at the QuikTrip, Gilford was standing outside the store and admitted that he shot two people, police said.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man is facing numerous charges after he shot and killed two strangers inside a library and a convenience store in an attack that appears to have been racially motivated, police said.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, Carlton Gilford shot and killed two men he did not have any connection to on April 18.

Police said Gilford went inside the Rudisill Library around 9:40 a.m., walked up behind a man sitting at a desk and shot him in the back of the head.

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Lundin Hathcock, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. He died at the hospital.

Police said after the library shooting, Gilford ran to a nearby QuikTrip. Inside the convenience store, Gilford shot another man in the back of the head. When that victim fell to the ground, Gilford shot him a second time, police said.

The victim inside the QuikTrip was identified as 55-year-old James McDaniel. He died on the scene.

Carlton Gilford is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of shooting with...
Carlton Gilford is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of shooting with intent to kill, and one count of malicious intimidation or harassment.(Tulsa Police Department)

Police said surveillance video showed Gilford also fired shots at a security guard and another person outside the QuikTrip.

When police arrived, Gilford was standing outside the store and admitted to officers that he shot two people, Tulsa police said.

Gilford was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail, where he is being held without bond. According to jail records, Gilford is homeless.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of shooting with intent to kill, and one count of malicious intimidation or harassment – which is Oklahoma’s version of a hate crime charge.

KJRH reports that under Oklahoma law, there is no specific hate crime statute, but malicious intimidation or harassment includes targeting someone based on their race.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler told KOTV that evidence suggests Gilford, who is Black, shot both men because they were white. Kunzweiler did not elaborate.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Tulsa police said there does not appear to have been any connection between Gilford and the victims.

Jail records show Gilford is due in court June 23.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Autopsy report of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle is released by JP corner
Court documents reveal history of fights between Fontenelle’s mother, accused murderer
A person is dead and another is injured following a shooting that occurred in the 3800 block of...
Employee dead, tourist injured in shooting at popular New Orleans restaurant on opening day of Jazz Fest
Katherine Elkins, a nurse at Touro Infirmary, was left fighting for her life after a...
Woman severely injured in hit-and-run crash on bicycle leaving Jazz Fest
dna generic
Skull fragment found in Lake Pontchartrain identified as prehistoric indigenous remains

Latest News

Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll arrives at the Manhattan federal court for her lawsuit...
Trump calls rape accuser a ‘nut job’ in recording played for jury
FILE - Former President Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment on April 4, 2023, in...
Lawyer: Trump seeking to move criminal case to federal court
Three stabbings over several days near the campus of the University of California, Davis, have...
Former California college student arrested in 3 stabbings
The workers, who did not want to be identified, said they are shaken up by the robbery and are...
Thieves rob tree trimmers of $5,000 worth of chainsaws in broad daylight, police say
Police and emergency workers gather in Atlanta on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Police say a shooter...
Atlanta shooting suspect has been charged with murder