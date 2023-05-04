BBB Accredited Business
Man receives life sentence for nearly decade-old Amite murder

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMITE, La. (WVUE) - A man has been sentenced to life in prison for a murder that happened in Amite eight years ago, according to information from the 21st Judicial District Court.

Jermaine Williams, 47, of Roseland, was sentenced this week following a conviction after he was convicted of second-degree murder on April 21. This year, Williams was on trial for the 2015 shooting death of Joshua Lee for a second time due to a previous jury failing to reach a verdict in 2018, according to the district attorney’s office.

READ MORE Roseland man shoots, kills neighbor near Amite business

On the night of June 17, 2015, Amite police responded to the parking lot of a Dollar General on Highway 51 in Amite where it was reported that a victim had been shot multiple times in the back. According to police, the was a crowd of nearly 40 people at the scene and a bystander pointed Williams out as the shooter. Police say that Williams told them that he and Lee had been in an altercation and that he shot in self-defense, claiming Lee was using brass knuckles. D.A. Scott Perrilloux said that no brass knuckles were found on the scene.

Witnesses on the scene told police that Williams and Lee had a “volatile” history, the district attorney said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

