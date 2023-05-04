Man receives life sentence for nearly decade-old Amite murder

AMITE, La. (WVUE) - A man has been sentenced to life in prison for a murder that happened in Amite eight years ago, according to information from the 21st Judicial District Court.

Jermaine Williams, 47, of Roseland, was sentenced this week following a conviction after he was convicted of second-degree murder on April 21. This year, Williams was on trial for the 2015 shooting death of Joshua Lee for a second time due to a previous jury failing to reach a verdict in 2018, according to the district attorney’s office.

On the night of June 17, 2015, Amite police responded to the parking lot of a Dollar General on Highway 51 in Amite where it was reported that a victim had been shot multiple times in the back. According to police, the was a crowd of nearly 40 people at the scene and a bystander pointed Williams out as the shooter. Police say that Williams told them that he and Lee had been in an altercation and that he shot in self-defense, claiming Lee was using brass knuckles. D.A. Scott Perrilloux said that no brass knuckles were found on the scene.

Witnesses on the scene told police that Williams and Lee had a “volatile” history, the district attorney said.

