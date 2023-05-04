Mayor Cantrell expresses concerns about the Plaza Tower, plans to release list of most blighted sites

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Plaza Tower has a commanding presence in New Orleans’ skyline but the condition of the vacant building worries some residents.

“It’s been happening. Stuff falling off the top,” said Anthony Trinity.” Yeah, I don’t know what it is.”

A portion of Rampart Street is off-limits because of concerns about debris from the building.

“What if you be passing or something and it just falls on your head or something who’s going to pay for that,” said Trinity.

Recently, there was a fire at the building and also someone fell from the structure.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell says she, too, is concerned about the Plaza Tower and is working to get a solution.

“It’s something that gives me great concern, no doubt about it. It’s something that my offices, code enforcement, fire [department] continue to lean in on, it’s something that we continue to engage the ownership on and around, so we will continue to do this every single day until we have Plaza Tower in a place that it should be in,” said Cantrell.

She says demolition would present its own set of problems, including costs and potential lawsuits.

“Understanding very clearly as I have spoken with the owner about this that litigation would be expected and so that, what that means is that the city of New Orleans although if we move forward with demolition that we do expect litigation and again that would halt an immediate demolition,” said Cantrell.

The building is up for sale. Its owner Joe Jaeger issued a statement to FOX 8 via email:

“We are in contact with city officials and are taking necessary action to continue to clean up the surroundings, secure the building from the homeless and especially vandals. This is a consistent and continuing process. As for blighted, I disagree with the perceived definition that one size fits all. Not separating buildings that are unoccupied, not in commerce, and vandalized, where owners take necessary actions to repair ,secure and preserve their asset VS blighted properties, that have been abandoned by the owner, no action taken to clean up and secure the asset after being vandalized and not available to discuss or respond to the city as necessary should not be looked at or compared in the same manner. Many properties in the city are viewed as blighted using this general definition. I believe a separation of definition should be considered. Development of properties of size in this city, and current economic conditions , make it difficult to attract lenders. Overcoming our image, the cost associated with the project, from interest rates, increased material and labor cost, insurance cost, and the rates needed to make the project freezable, will continue to make projects difficult. On the Plaza Tower , we continue to take any and all necessary actions to preserve the asset in hopes that we will be able to sell it in the near future.”

The mayor is not convinced that imposing fines on the owner will resolve all problems. “If that’s something that we can do and move that forward, that doesn’t make the building safer, so it’s just trying to come up with a solution that would make the building safer,” she said.

And Cantrell says her administration is currently working on putting together a list of some of the worst blighted sites in the city that will be publicized and she says Plaza Tower will be on that list.

We know that we have 12,” said Cantrell. “Plaza Tower will be, a Canal Street Hotel will be. The Loew’s State Palace will be.”

Hannah Tuominen walked toward the building with reservations. “It’s a difficult problem but it’s definitely not a good image of the city you know what I’m saying,” she said.

