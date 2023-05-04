Mother accused of burning 5-year-old with cigarette, police say

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A woman is behind bars after police say she intentionally burned her child with a cigarette.

Houma Police Chief Travis Theriot says Amanda Henderson was arrested after school personnel discovered the injuries on a 5-year-old student.

Investigators say Henderson was upset and “frustrated with issues in her life” when she intentionally burned her child with a cigarette.

The child has been removed from the home and placed with a family member.

Henderson was booked into jail on one count of felony cruelty to juveniles.

