BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Mother accused of burning 5-year-old with cigarette, police say

Amanda Henderson was arrested after allegedly burning her 5-year-old child with a cigarette,...
Amanda Henderson was arrested after allegedly burning her 5-year-old child with a cigarette, according to the Houma Police Department.(HPD)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A woman is behind bars after police say she intentionally burned her child with a cigarette.

Houma Police Chief Travis Theriot says Amanda Henderson was arrested after school personnel discovered the injuries on a 5-year-old student.

Investigators say Henderson was upset and “frustrated with issues in her life” when she intentionally burned her child with a cigarette.

CRIMETRACKER

Franklinton officer terminated, accused in DUI crash that sent 23-year-old to ICU

Woman severely injured in hit-and-run crash on bicycle leaving Jazz Fest

Man sought for questioning in deadly double shooting at Mandina’s restaurant

The child has been removed from the home and placed with a family member.

Henderson was booked into jail on one count of felony cruelty to juveniles.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Autopsy report of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle is released by JP corner
Court documents reveal history of fights between Fontenelle’s mother, accused murderer
A person is dead and another is injured following a shooting that occurred in the 3800 block of...
Employee dead, tourist injured in shooting at popular New Orleans restaurant on opening day of Jazz Fest
dna generic
Skull fragment found in Lake Pontchartrain identified as prehistoric indigenous remains
Katherine Elkins, a nurse at Touro Infirmary, was left fighting for her life after a...
Woman severely injured in hit-and-run crash on bicycle leaving Jazz Fest

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Man receives life sentence for nearly decade-old Amite murder
A bicyclist was struck and killed on I-610 West at Franklin Avenue
A bicyclist was struck and killed on I-610 West at Franklin Avenue
Police lights
Bicyclist struck and killed on I-610 West at Franklin Avenue, police say
This undated photo released by the Lafeyette County Sheriff's Department shows William Carl...
Mississippi man charged with threatening to kill US Senator