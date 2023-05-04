Nicondra : Warmer through the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One more pretty spectacular day with plenty of sunshine and good feel air for Thursday. Temperatures will rise into the middle 80s as we head through the afternoon. The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality declared an Ozone alert day for the most populated areas as high pressure, light winds and warm temperatures will keep ozone trapped close to the ground and may make outdoor activities a bit less comfortable for groups prone to respiratory issues. Otherwise it’s a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the middle 80s. Late this afternoon and evening moisture levels will rise as winds become more southerly. Expect more humid conditions through the weekend and a chance for a few storms to develop.

