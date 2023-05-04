BBB Accredited Business
Parents’ feud leads to shooting in school parking lot, police say

By Emily Brown and Gray News staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - A 27-year-old woman is facing three felony counts related to a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Michigan school while parents were picking up their children.

The shooting happened about 3:30 p.m. Monday at the International Academy of Flint, WNEM reports. It stemmed from a feud between two parents, according to Flint Police Chief Terence Green.

The suspect was identified by the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office as 27-year-old Chandra Cole-Weekly. She is charged with assault with intent to murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon, as well as a misdemeanor charge of possessing a firearm in a weapon-free school zone.

Cole-Weekly is accused of shooting and injuring a 30-year-old woman with whom she’s been in an ongoing argument since January “over allegations of a potential criminal matter,” according to the prosecutor’s office, who cited police investigative reports.

Surveillance video of the school parking lot shows the victim approach the passenger side of Cole-Weekly’s car and throw an unknown liquid at the front window, the prosecutor’s office said. The video then shows glass breaking from the window, and the victim gets back in her car and slowly drives away.

Police were dispatched to both the school, where they found Cole-Weekly in the parking lot in her car, and to a nearby business, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, the prosecutor’s office said.

The victim was transported to Hurley Medical Center and then to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor. She was originally listed in critical condition but was updated to good condition Wednesday.

Cole-Weekly was arrested at the scene, and a firearm found in her vehicle was secured, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“This was a dangerous situation involving the discharge of a firearm in a school parking lot,” said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton. “While we are very thankful nobody else was injured, the sad truth is that a woman remains in treatment for a gunshot wound.”

Cole-Weekly will be arraigned in the 67th District Court.

