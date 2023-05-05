BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

12-year-old fatally shot, man wounded at Florida gas station

Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunfire at a 7-Eleven in Dania Beach just...
Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunfire at a 7-Eleven in Dania Beach just after 11 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man fatally shot a 12-year-old boy and wounded another man before turning the gun on himself inside a South Florida gas station, sheriff’s officials said Friday.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunfire at a 7-Eleven in Dania Beach just after 11 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release.

The boy and the shooter both died at the scene, investigators said. A third person was taken to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds, the release said. A condition report was not immediately available.

Investigators said witnesses told them the man fired shots at a man in a vehicle that was parked outside the gas station. He then went inside the station and shot the boy, and then himself, the release said.

The names of the suspected shooter and the victims have not been released. An investigation is continuing and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Dania Beach is just south of Fort Lauderdale on Florida’s Atlantic Coast.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Katherine Elkins, a nurse at Touro Infirmary, was left fighting for her life after a...
Woman severely injured in hit-and-run crash on bicycle leaving Jazz Fest
A person is dead and another is injured following a shooting that occurred in the 3800 block of...
Employee dead, tourist injured in shooting at popular New Orleans restaurant on opening day of Jazz Fest
Autopsy report of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle is released by JP corner
Court documents reveal history of fights between Fontenelle’s mother, accused murderer
Hancock Whitney Center
Citing employee safety, major business leaving New Orleans

Latest News

FILE - Britain's King Charles III talks with guests during a reception and ceremony...
King Charles III surprises crowd outside Buckingham Palace
FILE - Perrigo has applied to sell a decades-old birth control pill over the counter.
FDA weighing 1st over-the-counter birth control pill
Police are investigating a shooting at the intersection of Saint Anthony and North Rampart...
NOPD investigating double shooting in the Marigny
FILE - A penumbral lunar eclipse is seen from Lahore, Pakistan, on Feb. 11, 2017. Late Friday,...
1st lunar eclipse of 2023 dims full moon ever so slightly