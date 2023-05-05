BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Biden taps White House aide Neera Tanden as domestic policy adviser

FILE - Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's nominee for Director of the Office of Management and...
FILE - Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's nominee for Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), testifies during a Senate Committee on the Budget hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 10, 2021. President Joe Biden announced Friday, May 5, 2023, that he has chosen Neera Tanden, currently the White House staff secretary and a senior adviser to the president, to be his new domestic policy adviser.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Friday that he has chosen Neera Tanden, a veteran Washington insider who currently serves as White House staff secretary and senior adviser, to be his new domestic policy adviser.

Tanden will be the first Asian American to lead any of the three major White House policy operations, he said. She will succeed Susan Rice, a longtime foreign policy expert who surprised Washington by shifting to a domestic policy focus when she joined Biden’s White House.

In her current role, Tanden has overseen decision-making involving his domestic, economic and national security teams. He cited her 25 years of experience in public policy, her past work for Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and her tenure running the liberal-leaning Center for American Progress, one of the country’s largest think tanks, for nearly a decade.

She also helped write the Obama-era Affordable Care Act health care law.

Biden initially had nominated Tanden, the daughter of immigrants from India, to become director of the White House budget office, a position that requires Senate confirmation.

She eventually withdrew from consideration after encountering unexpected strong opposition from key Republican and Democratic senators over the tone and language she used in some of her tweets — including some that were directed at lawmakers.

Biden on Friday noted that Tanden, while growing up, had relied on programs she will oversee in her new role running the Domestic Policy Council, such as food stamps and public housing assistance, after her parents divorced. He said her lived experience would inform her future work.

“I know those insights will serve my administration and the American people well,” Biden said.

Rice is stepping down after two years running the Domestic Policy Council. Her last day at the White House will be May 26.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Katherine Elkins, a nurse at Touro Infirmary, was left fighting for her life after a...
Woman severely injured in hit-and-run crash on bicycle leaving Jazz Fest
A person is dead and another is injured following a shooting that occurred in the 3800 block of...
Employee dead, tourist injured in shooting at popular New Orleans restaurant on opening day of Jazz Fest
Autopsy report of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle is released by JP corner
Court documents reveal history of fights between Fontenelle’s mother, accused murderer
Hancock Whitney Center
Citing employee safety, major business leaving New Orleans

Latest News

Rain in the forecast for second weekend of Jazz Fest
Rain in the forecast for second weekend of Jazz Fest
A former UC Davis student has been charged with 2 counts of murder and 1 count of attempted...
Murder charges filed against California ex-college student
The Amber Alert issued by Oklahoma officials for a 10-month-old child has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 10-month-old Oklahoma child
Phoenix police arrested 22-year-old Zion William Teasley on first-degree murder charges for...
Man charged with murder in ‘ambush’ stabbing death of 29-year-old on hiking trail, police say