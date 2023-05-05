‘It hurts’: Jefferson school board moves six school buildings to demolition list

WESTWEGO (WVUE) - Some local officials are expressing worry after the Jefferson Parish School Board moved to demolish six school buildings during a late night meeting Wednesday.

The meeting lasted until 1:30 a.m., and just before midnight the board voted to move six schools to the demolition list:

Butler Elementary in Westwego

Washington Elementary in Kenner

Mildred Harris Elementary in Bridge City

Thomas Jefferson Academy in Gretna

Haynes Academy in Metairie

Helen Cox High School in Harvey

All schools were slated to either close or be transferred to other buildings as part of the district’s “Infrastructure and Efficiency Plan,” which was approved in a 7-2 vote in April.

“This is all just complete history of Westwego in this building here,” said Westwego Mayor Robert Billiot.

Billiot took FOX 8 around Butler Elementary School, formerly Westwego High School. The building is in the heart of the small Westbank community.

“People are going to be a little shocked that this really went through,” Billiot said. “People weren’t up at 1:30 in the morning.”

In fact, Billiot said he fell asleep waiting for the board to vote on the item that moved the schools to the demolition list. By the time the vote rolled around, very few members of the public remained at the meeting.

“We losing people because of their ages. We don’t want to lose the building because of its age,” Billiot said of the 1927 building, which was built as a high school, but later became a junior high and eventually the current Butler Elementary.

He said the school building has played a pivotal role in the lives of many residents of Westwego.

“It hurts,” Billiot said, choking back tears. “[There’s] nothing you can do until we all get together.”

But the building’s last chapter may not have yet been written, depending on whether the city can find an alternate use for it.

“It’s not like there are bulldozers ready on site to start tearing down buildings,” said Jefferson Parish School Board President Ralph Brandt. “The fact that they’re on the list, it’s a step in the process.”

Brandt said the board could always come back and reverse its decision on one or more of the buildings. After all, school remains in session and there are talks of saving the Butler Elementary building, as well as the Washington Elementary building.

As reported by FOX 8, Washington Elementary has a deep history in the Black community in Kenner.

“Nothing is happening. And if there is an alternative use, we absolutely have the ability to take advantage of it, but it’s just a necessary step,” Brandt said. “We don’t need to be a landlord for properties. We need to be in the business of educating children.”

School Board Vice President Derrick Shepherd, one of two to vote against the overall consolidation plan and the raising of the buildings, said he was disappointed in the decision.

The meeting was often contentious at times, with Shepherd and Rev. Ricky Johnson going at it with Brandt and other members of the board.

Johnson also voted against the consolidation plan and the demolitions.

“To me, it was just a bad night,” Shepherd said. “It was, ‘We think we have the votes to do anything we want, we don’t give a damn.’ That’s kind of the attitude it was. It wasn’t congenial, it wasn’t working with each other.”

The demolitions are listed at a total cost of $1.8 million, with $300,000 set aside for each school.

“I have experience at legislature, from the house and the senate, and I’ve never seen anything like this,” Shepherd said. “I was very disappointed with a lot of my colleagues. It was unbecoming, and I think it showed last night.”

Billiot said the planned demolition will be discussed at Monday evening’s Westwego City Council meeting. He’s hopeful that an interested party will step forward with proposals for repurposing the Butler school building.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

