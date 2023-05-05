Kenner mother indicted for second-degree murder after 20-month-old son dies of Fentanyl overdose

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish grand jury indicts a Kenner mother for second-degree murder of her toddler.

34-year-old Alexis Callero was arrested after her 20-month-old was found dead on New Year’s Eve. Authorities say toxicology reports confirm significant levels of fentanyl in the child’s system.

Police were called to the home in the 3100 block of East Louisiana State Street in Kenner. They administered CPR, but they said it was too late.

20-month-old Leo was pronounced dead.

Police arrested Alexis Callero and booked her with second-degree murder, cruelty to a juvenile, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Police say detectives found cocaine and heroin inside the room where they slept. Sandra Callero says DCSF took three kids from Alexis back in 2015.

