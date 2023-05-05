BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Louisiana’s coastal program could fall off a fiscal cliff

Billions in oil pollution settlement dollars run dry in 2032
Daybreak in the Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge, Lacombe, LA
Daybreak in the Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge, Lacombe, LA(John Snell)
By John Snell
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana’s coastal program is facing a funding crisis as the big money from fines and settlements associated with the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill runs out in 2032.

Charter boat captain Mike Guidry relies on an outdated GPS map as he heads out of Galliano.

“This is nothing but water right here,” Guidry said. “As you see land, that’s areas I’m fishing. I want to know where canals are, where the land is.”

Guidry intentionally ignores 23 years’ worth of updates to the GPS map, which shows where land existed not so long ago and helps him avoid submerged obstacles such as rocks and pilings.

Hurricane Ida chewed up another 100 more square miles of coast, much of it in Guidry’s home of Lafourche Parish.

“Since Ida, it’s a whole new bayou area,” Guidry said. “It’s not what we grew up in.”

Guidry shares the frustration of many people in South Louisiana, who complained it seemed to take forever for the state to start addressing the problem.

In recent years, Louisiana has spent dramatically more, including $1.7 billion this year, on everything from barrier island and marsh restoration to design work on river diversion projects aimed at building marsh.

COAST IN CRISIS

Study shows record-breaking sea-level rise along U.S. Southeast, Gulf Coasts

Thousands of people in the River Parishes anticipate their first hurricane protection levee

A Louisiana swamp is dying, but a first-of-its-kind arrangement may save it

Chip Kline, Chairman of the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, describes them as “game-changing projects that are saving lives, they’re saving livelihoods.”

Ironically, most of the money has flowed from an environmental disaster, through fines and settlements associated with the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill. However, the big money runs out beginning in 2032 when BP stops paying the claims.

“We’re calling it the fiscal cliff,” said Simone Maloz, campaign director of the Restore the Mississippi River Delta coalition. “We know we need about a billion dollars a year to sustain the program.”

Spending on the coast could easily revert back to the levels of the early 2000s, or roughly, a few hundred million dollars per year.

“That’s why we’re not just sitting back on our rear ends, saying, ‘Well, for the next ten years, we’re on sound financial footing,’” Kline said. “We’re looking off into the horizon at our overall funding portfolio.”

State leaders in Baton Rouge and Washington are eyeing a couple of different options, including a greater share of offshore oil and gas royalties which companies pay the federal government for the right to drill in the Gulf, and a share of the proceeds from future wind energy projects.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise passed a bill out of the Republican-led House containing that language.

Related: Congressional members get a taste of life on a Louisiana oil platform

In February, the Department of the Interior announced the results of the nation’s highest-grossing competitive offshore energy lease sale in history for the rights to build offshore windmills.

The lease sale, for 488,000 acres off the coasts of New York and New Jersey, drew competitive winning bids from six companies totaling approximately $4.37 billion.

“Even if they spent billions of dollars building wind projects in the Gulf, which they’re looking at doing, Louisiana wouldn’t even get any of the shares of the dollars,” Scalise said.

While the bill could die in the Senate, Scalise hopes the language could survive in some form as the House and Senate debate budget issues.

“We actually have some allies in this discussion about reinvesting those dollars,” Maloz said.

Supporters see some the possibility for a rare bi-partisan agreement, from Republicans allied with oil and gas and Democrats pushing for alternative forms of energy.

“We’re already hearing from Senators, both Republican and Democrat, who are very interested in this bill,” Scalise said. “I think this is a bill that, if we keep working at it, could end up on the President’s desk.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Autopsy report of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle is released by JP corner
Court documents reveal history of fights between Fontenelle’s mother, accused murderer
A person is dead and another is injured following a shooting that occurred in the 3800 block of...
Employee dead, tourist injured in shooting at popular New Orleans restaurant on opening day of Jazz Fest
Katherine Elkins, a nurse at Touro Infirmary, was left fighting for her life after a...
Woman severely injured in hit-and-run crash on bicycle leaving Jazz Fest
dna generic
Skull fragment found in Lake Pontchartrain identified as prehistoric indigenous remains

Latest News

Former Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon
Alabama baseball coach fired amid gambling investigation
Sharika Mahdi, a New Orleans artist, has been selected to help design a new Disney ride.
Disney commissions New Orleans artist for ‘Tiana’s Bayou Adventure’ ride
Checks being stolen out of post office boxes
FOX 8 Defenders: Thieves targeting post office boxes in Jefferson Parish
Hancock Whitney Center
A major business is leaving New Orleans because workers don’t feel safe