Nicondra: Storms in the weekend forecast

Storms around Friday and Saturday
Some storms push through the region Friday afternoon and another round likely for Saturday.
Some storms push through the region Friday afternoon and another round likely for Saturday.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The promised wet weather began with a round of rain just in time for the Friday morning commute. Much of the area saw around a half inch of rain in the early morning with showers dwindling by about 10 am. Another round of activity is coming together for the late afternoon. Some heavy down pours with lightning and gusty winds are likely through the late evening. Temperatures remain warm with highs in the 80s and much more muggy conditions around.

Saturday another round of rain will develop keeping the possibility of heavy storms in the forecast through the afternoon. Be prepared for heavy down pours and lightning once again. Temperatures will start out in the low 70s and rise into the 80s for highs. Sunday may see the least rain coverage, but temperatures will soar into the upper 80s with some locations hitting the 90 degree mark.

