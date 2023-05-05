BBB Accredited Business
NOPD investigating double shooting in the Marigny

Police are investigating a shooting at the intersection of Saint Anthony and North Rampart...
Police are investigating a shooting at the intersection of Saint Anthony and North Rampart streets, according to information from the NOPD.(Rod Curry)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are investigating a shooting at the intersection of Saint Anthony and North Rampart streets, according to information from the NOPD.

Police say that two men suffered gunshot wounds on the scene.

Police received the initial call around 10:08 a.m., a source said.

This is a developing story.

