NOPD investigating double shooting in the Marigny

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are investigating a shooting at the intersection of Saint Anthony and North Rampart streets, according to information from the NOPD.

Police say that two men suffered gunshot wounds on the scene.

Police received the initial call around 10:08 a.m., a source said.

This is a developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.