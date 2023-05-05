Storm chances ramp up as the humidity returns

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The days of sunny weather and low humidity are now behind us as the Gulf muggies have returned and storm chances are ready to ramp up.

For your Friday, be ready for some storm activity to develop as the day goes on. A weakening boundary shifting down from the north will combine with daytime heating to yield storm chances across the area. Any storm that develops will have the potential to produce heavy rains and lightning which means keep your FOX 8 Weather App on you while on the go today.

Little will change heading into the weekend as I see more storm chances on the way. In fact, I’m thinking Saturday may turn out to be a wet day in spots as slow moving storms are likely to fire up during daytime heating. Again, some of these storms will be heavy at times so stay weather aware if you will be doing anything outdoors.

A short reprieve from the higher storm chances moves in Sunday into Monday but that just spells for a summer-like feel. Highs will rise into the upper 80s with it feeling more like 90+ across most of the area. More storm chances seem to be on the way for a good duration of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.