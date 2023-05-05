Suspect shot by deputies after hours-long search, Jefferson sheriff says
MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says a search for a burglary suspect in Marrero ended with the suspect being shot by deputies Thursday evening.
Over the past five weeks, deputies have been investigating a series of armed robberies at local businesses and a residential burglary.
50-year-old Louis Alexander was identified as the suspect.
Deputies attempted to execute a warrant for Alexander at a home in the 800 block of Avenue B but he fled the home on foot.
After several hours of searching, he was found hiding under a home in the 4000 block of School Drive.
During his arrest, a deputy fired his gun at Alexander, hitting him multiple times.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
His condition is unknown.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.