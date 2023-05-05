Suspect shot by deputies after hours-long search, Jefferson sheriff says

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says a search for a burglary suspect in Marrero ended with the suspect being shot by deputies Thursday evening.

Over the past five weeks, deputies have been investigating a series of armed robberies at local businesses and a residential burglary.

50-year-old Louis Alexander was identified as the suspect.

Deputies attempted to execute a warrant for Alexander at a home in the 800 block of Avenue B but he fled the home on foot.

After several hours of searching, he was found hiding under a home in the 4000 block of School Drive.

During his arrest, a deputy fired his gun at Alexander, hitting him multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

His condition is unknown.

