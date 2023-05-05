BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Zoo offers $1 million sponsorship of endangered species preservation plan

The Indianapolis Zoo launches a $1 million challenge to help save an endangered species.
The Indianapolis Zoo launches a $1 million challenge to help save an endangered species.(Indianapolis Zoo)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Indianapolis Zoo wants to help a threatened species, and it’s putting its money where its mouth is with a challenge.

The zoo is offering a $1 million grant to a group that can develop and carry out a plan that will have a measurable and sustainable impact on the future of a species.

Field conservationists from all over the world are encouraged to apply.

The species they pick must be considered critically endangered, endangered, vulnerable, or extinct in the wild.

Pre-applications are due June 4, and a full application is due Dec. 3.

A panel of international animal conservation experts will choose a winner and announce them in February.

The winner has five years to implement their program and show progress.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Autopsy report of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle is released by JP corner
Court documents reveal history of fights between Fontenelle’s mother, accused murderer
A person is dead and another is injured following a shooting that occurred in the 3800 block of...
Employee dead, tourist injured in shooting at popular New Orleans restaurant on opening day of Jazz Fest
Katherine Elkins, a nurse at Touro Infirmary, was left fighting for her life after a...
Woman severely injured in hit-and-run crash on bicycle leaving Jazz Fest
dna generic
Skull fragment found in Lake Pontchartrain identified as prehistoric indigenous remains

Latest News

Hancock Whitney Center
A major business is leaving New Orleans because workers don’t feel safe
Police say parents left their child alone while they drove out of state to a funeral.
Parents leave child behind while driving out of town for funeral
Three stabbings over several days near the campus of the University of California, Davis, have...
Former California college student arrested in 3 stabbings
Recording artist Ed Sheeran prepares to speak to the media outside New York Federal Court after...
Jury finds Ed Sheeran didn’t copy Marvin Gaye classic