JPSO deputies investigating events that led up to a suspect shot after lengthy stand-off

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The brother of a man shot by Jefferson Parish Sheriffs’ deputies after a lengthy standoff prays for his recovery. Deputies say they are investigating events leading up to a shooting that had a Marrero Neighborhood virtual shut down for nearly 8 hours.

It all started at the 800 block of Avenue B just off Westbank Expressway around 3:30 p.m. Thursday (May 4).

Deputies came to this block looking for 50-year-old Louis Alexander, a parolee wanted for four recent armed robberies and a residential burglary.

“Alexander came out of his residence and observed the resident fleeing on foot,” said JPSO Capt. Jason Rivarde.

Deputies deployed a number of deputies are with drones, canines, as well as helicopters to search for Alexander.

“They kept saying during the daytime lock your doors and windows, and they were consistently right here,” said Marrero resident Jack Territo.

Eight hours later, Alexander was found to be under Territo’s house.

“The canine unit was there, they told him they were going to put a dog in, it didn’t come to that; unfortunately, deputies fired at him. Then, they were able to talk him out of coming out from under the house,” said Rivarde.

Deputies used pepper spray to try and get him to surrender and then shot him twice, but at this point, they aren’t saying if Alexander was armed.

“We’re going through that right now. They are processing the scene from last night; we’ve discovered multiple firearms from his living space as part of this investigation,” said Rivarde.

“I didn’t see it happen. I need to know what happened…I need to know what happened; he just got out of jail. For about seven months, he was doing good. He had two jobs,” said Alexander’s brother, Donald Jenkins.

The standoff played out for several hours, and while neighbors worried about the condition of the man shot, Minnesota was glad to see the Jefferson Parish sheriff’s office be proactive against crime.

“I have a letter that I’m riding to the sheriff in the sheriff’s office about how grateful I am for what they did for us,” said one Marrero resident.

“It was wonderful; they did a great job. They were all over around here. They knew he was here,” said Territo.

Jefferson Parish deputies wear body cams, but it’s unclear whether the video will be available on this fifth shooting of a suspect by Jefferson deputies this year.

“Body camera of the actual shooting that something the guys will take a look at and review all the body cam as the investigation goes on. We don’t have a set procedure,” said Rivarde.

The JPSO says suspect Louis Alexander appears to have been shot in the abdomen and the leg.

JPSO says the suspect was last listed as stable.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.