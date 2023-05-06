BBB Accredited Business
Man arrested for carrying automatic weapon in French Quarter faces federal charges

By David Jones
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man arrested for carrying an automatic weapon in the French Quarter, who was then released after the charges were refused, now faces federal charges.

An indictment by a grand jury charged Keaton Manghave, a Tennessee resident, with illegally carrying a weapon.

Manghave was arrested by NOPD early Mardi Gras morning. Police say he was in the French Quarter carrying a handgun equipped with a Glock switch, making it fully automatic.

But by lunchtime, Manghave was a free man.

After his charges, along with those of more than a dozen others, were refused by Emily Maw, the head of the civil rights division in the office of Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams.

Maw told Manghave in court, “As long as you’re okay going back without the machine gun, then we’ll refuse the charges.” Manghave replied, “Yes ma’am. I appreciate you.”

Rafael Goyeneche, President of the Metropolitan Crime Commission, says the commission contacted the feds to investigate and provided evidence.

“It didn’t take 30 days for the feds to review the facts that we provided, that the crime commission provided, and they indicted Keaton Manghave on March 28.”

Maw remains employed with the DA’s office. Goyeneche calls for a complete review of the civil rights division’s work under Maw.

